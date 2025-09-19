Pear Butter Recipe:
Ingredients
4 pounds pears peeled, cored, quartered, and cut into 2-inch pieces
1 cup apple cider
1 cup orange juice
1 cup granulated sugar
½ cup packed light brown sugar
several splashes fresh lemon juice
2 teaspoons vanilla
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground allspice
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 teaspoon ground cardamom
1 teaspoon ground ginger
½ teaspoon ground cloves
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
1. Combine all of the ingredients in a heavy bottomed pot and bring to
a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer,
stirring occasionally for 90 minutes.
2. Remove lid and using a hand-held immersion blender, puree mixture until
velvety smooth. Continue to reduce until the pear butter becomes dark and
thick. Towards the end, you will have to constantly stir so the pear butter does
not burn.
3. Transfer pear butter to a container and allow to cool completely. Top
with tight-fitting lid and refrigerate until ready to use. Pear butter can
also be frozen.
Yields approximately 5 cups