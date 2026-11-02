Red Lentil and Sweet Potato Thai Chili
Ingredients:
1 large yellow onion, diced
1 red bell pepper, seeded and diced (or jarred in water)
3 Cloves of garlic, minced
2 tablespoons chili powder
1 ½ to 2 lbs sweet potatoes, in ¾ inch chunks
1 cup red lentils
4 cups vegetable broth or water
2-3 15 oz cans kidney beans
2-3 tablespoons Thai red curry paste
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
15 oz can of plant milk with 1 teaspoon coconut extract
28 oz can crushed or diced fire-roasted tomatoes
Handful or so chopped greens
Directions:
Soften onion and pepper in a bit of broth, then add garlic.
Add sweet potatoes, lentils, broth, chili powder, and bring to a boil and simmer 15-20 minutes.
Add kidney beans, curry paste, faux coconut milk, tomatoes, vinegary, greens and simmer for another 30 minutes to an hour.
No-Bake Chocolate Pumpkin Pie
1 cup vegan semisweet chocolate chips
¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
One 15 oz can pumpkin puree
¼ cup maple syrup
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
¼ teaspoon sea salt
Fruit, nuts, or chocolate shavings for garnish