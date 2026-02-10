Maple Scrapple Fritter Recipe
- ½ loaf scrapple, finely diced
- 1 apple (Honeycrisp or Granny Smith), small dice
- 1 egg
- ¼ cup milk
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- ½ cup flour
- 1 tbsp sugar
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- Pinch nutmeg (optional)
- Oil or butter for frying
Quick Maple Glaze
- ¼ cup powdered sugar
- 2 tbsp maple syrup
- Splash of milk
How to Make It
1️⃣ Make the batter
In a bowl, whisk egg, milk, sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
Fold in flour, then gently stir in diced scrapple and apple.
2️⃣ Fry the fritters
Heat oil or butter over medium.
Drop heaping spoonfuls into the pan and flatten slightly.
Cook 2–3 minutes per side until golden and crisp.
3️⃣ Glaze & serve
Whisk glaze ingredients.
Drizzle over hot fritters—or dust with powdered sugar if you’re feeling classic.
