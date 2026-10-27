Firehouse Quick-Response Tortellini
Ready in about 15 minutes | Serves 4–6
Ingredients
* 1 package (18–20 ounces) refrigerated cheese tortellini
* 1 jar (24 ounces) marinara sauce
* ½ cup shredded mozzarella
* ¼ cup grated Parmesan
* Fresh basil or parsley, optional
Directions
1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add tortellini and cook according to package directions.
2. Meanwhile, warm the pasta sauce in a large skillet over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally.
3. Drain tortellini and gently toss with the warm sauce.
4. Sprinkle with mozzarella and Parmesan. Cover briefly until the cheese melts.