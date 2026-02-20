dessertandrockfish.png
Rockfish Imperial Recipe
 
Ingredients
  • 2 rockfish fillets (about 6–8 oz each)
  • 1 pound lump crab meat (picked over for shells)
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 2 ounces fresh parsley, chopped
  • Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Lightly grease a baking dish.
  2. Place the rockfish fillets in the prepared dish and season lightly with salt and pepper.
  3. In a mixing bowl, whisk the eggs until lightly beaten.
  4. Add mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, Old Bay, and lemon juice. Mix until smooth and well combined.
  5. Fold in chopped parsley and gently stir in the lump crab meat, being careful not to break up the crab too much. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  6. Spoon the crab imperial mixture evenly over the top of each rockfish fillet.
  7. Bake for 20–25 minutes, or until the rockfish is cooked through and flakes easily with a fork.
  8. For a golden top, broil for an additional 2–3 minutes if desired.
Serve hot with a squeeze of fresh lemon and your favorite side dishes.