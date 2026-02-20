Rockfish Imperial Recipe
Ingredients
- 2 rockfish fillets (about 6–8 oz each)
- 1 pound lump crab meat (picked over for shells)
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 2 large eggs
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 ounces fresh parsley, chopped
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375°F. Lightly grease a baking dish.
- Place the rockfish fillets in the prepared dish and season lightly with salt and pepper.
- In a mixing bowl, whisk the eggs until lightly beaten.
- Add mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, Old Bay, and lemon juice. Mix until smooth and well combined.
- Fold in chopped parsley and gently stir in the lump crab meat, being careful not to break up the crab too much. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Spoon the crab imperial mixture evenly over the top of each rockfish fillet.
- Bake for 20–25 minutes, or until the rockfish is cooked through and flakes easily with a fork.
- For a golden top, broil for an additional 2–3 minutes if desired.
Serve hot with a squeeze of fresh lemon and your favorite side dishes.