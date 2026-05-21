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Ol’ Skipper’s Macaroni Salad
 
1 Box elbow macaroni
1 medium onion diced
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon seasoned pepper
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon celery salt
1 tablespoon basil 
1 teaspoon Season All
1 teaspoon dill weed
Mayonnaise to taste