Steve Monz is in The Kitchen Concepts Kitchen Showing Us How to Make Ol' Skipper's Macaroni Salad May 21, 2026 May 21, 2026 Updated 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ol’ Skipper’s Macaroni Salad 1 Box elbow macaroni1 medium onion diced1/2 cup sugar1 teaspoon seasoned pepper1/2 teaspoon cinnamon1 teaspoon celery salt1 tablespoon basil 1 teaspoon Season All1 teaspoon dill weedMayonnaise to taste Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Community Family Food Recipe Cooking Steve Monz Ol' Skipper's Macaroni Salad Recommended for you Show Sponsors