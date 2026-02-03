carrot cake pancakes.png

Carrot Cake Pancake Recipe

  • 2 cups pancake mix
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 2 large eggs, room temperature
  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 1 cup finely shredded carrots
  • toppings:
    • 1/2 cup maple syrup
    • 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
    • 2/3 cup whipped cream cheese
    • 1 tablespoon whole milk
    • 1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans, toasted
    • Finely shredded carrots, optional
    • Granola
     
    1. In a large bowl, combine pancake mix, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. In a small bowl, beat eggs and milk; stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Stir in carrots.
    1. Pour batter by 1/4 cupfulls onto a nonstick skillet or a greased hot griddle. Turn pancakes when bubbles form on top; cook until second side is golden brown.
     
    1. For syrup, in a small saucepan, combine maple syrup and cinnamon. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer for 2 minutes. In a small bowl, combine cream cheese and milk. Serve pancakes with cream cheese mixture and half syrup; sprinkle with nuts and, if desired, shredded carrots. Cover and refrigerate remaining syrup; save for another use.