Steve's Semiquincentennial Smash Burgers
6 Brioche Buns (In the Deli Department
Pack of 8 Smashable Beef Sliders (Available at Food Lion)
Dried Diced Onions. (Add warm water and let them hydrate for about 5 minutes) You can use real onions, but for some reason the dried onions seem to be the secret flavor ingredient.
Grillmates "Hamburger Seasoning"
Butter
American Cheese
Extra Crispy Fast Food Fries
Cook the Fries in an Air Fryer (Follow instructions on the bag) (Shake occasionally)
Butter the buns and toast them in a frying pan until golden brown.
Heat up a pan or flat skillet and place one or two beef sliders (Depending on your pan size. I use a Blackstone grill and cook all of them at once)
Place a piece of parchment paper over the burgers and smash them down. I have a bacon press but you can use a bowl, a glass, and a spatula.
Once the burgers are smashed, place some of the onions on top. Cook until the juices appear on top.
Flip the burgers and add a small amount of the Hamburger seasoning.
Then add a slice of your favorite cheese. I use American cheese.
Once the cheese melts, remove them and place them on your toasted bun. Decorate however you like. I make mine with a little bit of mayo and ketchup.
There are no rules! Make them your own with different toppings!
Remove fries and enjoy!