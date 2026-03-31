Monzter Melts Recipe:
Burrito size tortillas
Chicken Strips
Sauteed onions
Salsa
Sour cream
Taco Seasoning
Queso
Hot Sauce
Cooking spray
Cheese (Mexican Blend or cheddar or any cheese really)
Spray your pan with cooking spray and place tortilla flat in the pan on medium heat. Add cheese on one side of the tortilla. Then add a pinch of taco seasoning and the sauteed onions. Slice chicken strips and add on top of onions. Fold over the tortilla to cover the half with the cheese, onions and chicken. Cook for a minute or so until the underside is golden brown. Then flip and cook until golden brown on that side as well. Remove from heat and cut into quarters. Add queso cheese and hot sauce.
Enjoy with chips, salsa and sour cream on the side.