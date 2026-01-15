Directions
- Step 1
The Green Beans: Bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Prepare a bowl with cold water and ice on the side. Dump your green beans into the pot and cook for about 6-7 minutes. Quickly drain your green beans and shock them in the bowl of cold water. This stops the cooking, leaving a bright green hue and crisp texture.
- Step 2
The Potatoes: Fill a medium sized pot with water and put in your potatoes. Bring the water to a boil, and boil the potatoes until they are done (approximately 10-15 minutes, although this will vary depending on the size of them). You can tell they are done when you can stick a knife in one and it easily comes out. When they’ve cooled enough to handle, cut them into wedges and toss them in a couple spoonfuls of the salad dressing. Potatoes absorb flavor when they are warm.
- Step 3
The Eggs: Bring a small pot of water to a boil. Carefully, slide in your eggs (being careful not to crack them). Turn the heat down and gently simmer them for 9 minutes. Take the eggs out and put them in a bowl of cold water. When they’ve completely cooled, peel them and cut them in half lengthwise. Sprinkle a little salt and pepper over them.
- Step 4
The Dressing: Put all the ingredients into a jar with a lid or any tightly-sealed container. Put the lid on and shake all the ingredients vigorously, et voilà! Taste the dressing to see if it needs more salt or pepper.
- Step 5
Now assemble all your ingredients, toss with the dressing and enjoy!