nicoise salad.PNG
NICOISE SALAD
 
For the salad:
1 head of lettuce, chopped, rinsed and dried (Boston or Bibb)
4 tomatoes, cut into wedges
5-7 small potatoes (red or fingerling)
6 hardboiled eggs
1/2 pound haricot verts
6 radishes, trimmed
2 cans of good tuna packed in olive oil
1/3 cup Kalamata olives
 
Dressing:
juice of one lemon
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 Tbsp dijon mustard
1/2 TBSP minced garlic
1 Tbsp fresh herbs, such as tarragon, basil, chives, parsley
 

Directions

  • Step 1

    The Green Beans: Bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Prepare a bowl with cold water and ice on the side. Dump your green beans into the pot and cook for about 6-7 minutes. Quickly drain your green beans and shock them in the bowl of cold water. This stops the cooking, leaving a bright green hue and crisp texture.

  • Step 2

    The Potatoes: Fill a medium sized pot with water and put in your potatoes. Bring the water to a boil, and boil the potatoes until they are done (approximately 10-15 minutes, although this will vary depending on the size of them). You can tell they are done when you can stick a knife in one and it easily comes out. When they’ve cooled enough to handle, cut them into wedges and toss them in a couple spoonfuls of the salad dressing. Potatoes absorb flavor when they are warm.

  • Step 3

    The Eggs: Bring a small pot of water to a boil. Carefully, slide in your eggs (being careful not to crack them). Turn the heat down and gently simmer them for 9 minutes. Take the eggs out and put them in a bowl of cold water. When they’ve completely cooled, peel them and cut them in half lengthwise. Sprinkle a little salt and pepper over them.

  • Step 4

    The Dressing: Put all the ingredients into a jar with a lid or any tightly-sealed container. Put the lid on and shake all the ingredients vigorously, et voilà! Taste the dressing to see if it needs more salt or pepper.

  • Step 5

    Now assemble all your ingredients, toss with the dressing and enjoy!