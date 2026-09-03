blackened swordfish plated on black plate with aqua color apron in the back

Tide to table blackened swordfish dish
BLACKENED SWORDFISH
with Roasted Red Pepper Coulis & Parmesan Grits
 
BLACKENED SWORDFISH
Ingredients
  • 4 swordfish steaks (6–7 oz. each)
  • 2 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1 Tbsp paprika
  • 2 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp onion powder
  • 1 tsp dried thyme
  • 1 tsp dried oregano
  • ½ tsp cayenne pepper
  • 1 tsp kosher salt
  • ½ tsp black pepper
  • 2 Tbsp unsalted butter
  • 1 lemon, cut into wedges
Directions
  1. Prepare the fish: Pat swordfish dry and lightly brush with olive oil.
  2. Season: Mix all spices together. Coat both sides of each swordfish steak generously.
  3. Heat the pan: Heat a cast-iron skillet or heavy pan over medium-high heat.
  4. Cook: Add butter. Sear swordfish for 3–4 minutes per side, depending on thickness.
  5. Baste: Spoon the seasoned butter over the fish as it cooks.
  6. Check temperature: Cook until the center reaches about 145°F.
  7. Rest: Let the swordfish rest for 2–3 minutes before serving. Serve with lemon wedges.
ROASTED RED PEPPER COULIS
Ingredients
  • 3 large red bell peppers
  • 1 small shallot, sliced
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 2 Tbsp olive oil
  • ½ cup chicken or vegetable stock
  • 1 Tbsp sherry vinegar
  • 1 tsp honey
  • ½ tsp smoked paprika
  • ½ tsp kosher salt
  • ¼ tsp black pepper
  • 2 Tbsp unsalted butter
Directions
  1. Roast the peppers: Char the peppers over an open flame or under a broiler until the skins are heavily blackened.
  2. Steam: Place peppers in a covered bowl for 10 minutes.
  3. Peel: Peel, remove the seeds, and roughly chop the peppers.
  4. Cook aromatics: Heat olive oil in a saucepan. Add shallot and garlic and cook until soft, but not browned.
  5. Simmer: Add roasted peppers, stock, vinegar, honey and smoked paprika. Simmer for 10–15 minutes.
  6. Blend: Carefully blend until completely smooth.
  7. Strain: Pour through a fine-mesh strainer for a silky sauce.
  8. Finish: Return to low heat and whisk in butter.
  9. Adjust: Add a little more stock if needed. Taste and adjust seasoning.
ONE-HOUR PARMESAN GRITS
Ingredients
  • 1 cup stone-ground yellow grits
  • 4 cups chicken stock
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 2 Tbsp unsalted butter
  • 1 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese
  • ½ cup mascarpone
  • 1 tsp kosher salt, plus more to taste
  • ½ tsp white pepper
  • Pinch of nutmeg
Directions
  1. Heat liquids: Bring chicken stock, cream and milk to a gentle simmer.
  2. Add grits: Slowly whisk in the grits to prevent lumps.
  3. Cook: Reduce heat to very low. Cook uncovered for about 60 minutes, stirring every 5–10 minutes.
  4. Keep creamy: If the grits become too thick, stir in a little warm stock or milk.
  5. Finish: When the grits are tender and creamy, whisk in the butter.
  6. Add cheese: Fold in Parmesan and mascarpone.
  7. Season: Stir in salt, white pepper and a pinch of nutmeg.
  8. Keep warm: Cover and keep warm until ready to serve, stirring occasionally.
TO SERVE
Spoon the creamy Parmesan grits onto each plate. Top with a blackened swordfish steak and drizzle with the roasted red pepper coulis. Garnish with a lemon wedge and serve immediately.
 