BLACKENED SWORDFISH
with Roasted Red Pepper Coulis & Parmesan Grits
BLACKENED SWORDFISH
Ingredients
- 4 swordfish steaks (6–7 oz. each)
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 Tbsp paprika
- 2 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp dried thyme
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- ½ tsp cayenne pepper
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
- 2 Tbsp unsalted butter
- 1 lemon, cut into wedges
Directions
- Prepare the fish: Pat swordfish dry and lightly brush with olive oil.
- Season: Mix all spices together. Coat both sides of each swordfish steak generously.
- Heat the pan: Heat a cast-iron skillet or heavy pan over medium-high heat.
- Cook: Add butter. Sear swordfish for 3–4 minutes per side, depending on thickness.
- Baste: Spoon the seasoned butter over the fish as it cooks.
- Check temperature: Cook until the center reaches about 145°F.
- Rest: Let the swordfish rest for 2–3 minutes before serving. Serve with lemon wedges.
ROASTED RED PEPPER COULIS
Ingredients
- 3 large red bell peppers
- 1 small shallot, sliced
- 2 cloves garlic
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- ½ cup chicken or vegetable stock
- 1 Tbsp sherry vinegar
- 1 tsp honey
- ½ tsp smoked paprika
- ½ tsp kosher salt
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- 2 Tbsp unsalted butter
Directions
- Roast the peppers: Char the peppers over an open flame or under a broiler until the skins are heavily blackened.
- Steam: Place peppers in a covered bowl for 10 minutes.
- Peel: Peel, remove the seeds, and roughly chop the peppers.
- Cook aromatics: Heat olive oil in a saucepan. Add shallot and garlic and cook until soft, but not browned.
- Simmer: Add roasted peppers, stock, vinegar, honey and smoked paprika. Simmer for 10–15 minutes.
- Blend: Carefully blend until completely smooth.
- Strain: Pour through a fine-mesh strainer for a silky sauce.
- Finish: Return to low heat and whisk in butter.
- Adjust: Add a little more stock if needed. Taste and adjust seasoning.
ONE-HOUR PARMESAN GRITS
Ingredients
- 1 cup stone-ground yellow grits
- 4 cups chicken stock
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 2 cups whole milk
- 2 Tbsp unsalted butter
- 1 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese
- ½ cup mascarpone
- 1 tsp kosher salt, plus more to taste
- ½ tsp white pepper
- Pinch of nutmeg
Directions
- Heat liquids: Bring chicken stock, cream and milk to a gentle simmer.
- Add grits: Slowly whisk in the grits to prevent lumps.
- Cook: Reduce heat to very low. Cook uncovered for about 60 minutes, stirring every 5–10 minutes.
- Keep creamy: If the grits become too thick, stir in a little warm stock or milk.
- Finish: When the grits are tender and creamy, whisk in the butter.
- Add cheese: Fold in Parmesan and mascarpone.
- Season: Stir in salt, white pepper and a pinch of nutmeg.
- Keep warm: Cover and keep warm until ready to serve, stirring occasionally.
TO SERVE
Spoon the creamy Parmesan grits onto each plate. Top with a blackened swordfish steak and drizzle with the roasted red pepper coulis. Garnish with a lemon wedge and serve immediately.