Step-By-Step Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Prick the skins of the potatoes and place on a baking sheet. Bake for 60 minutes or until soft all the way through.
Heat a large pot over medium heat. Add garlic, carrots, celery, onion, bell pepper, spices, and 1 Tbsp of olive oil. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 4–5 minutes.
Add lentils, tomato sauce, and broth. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to low and simmer for 30 minutes until lentils are soft.
When the chili is almost done, heat a skillet over medium heat. Add the remaining olive oil and turkey. Cook, breaking apart with a spoon, until crumbly and browned. Add to the soup for the last 10 minutes.
Carefully slice each sweet potato open and mash the insides. Spoon 1 cup chili over each potato, then top with 2 Tbsp cheese.