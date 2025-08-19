turkeysweettater.PNG
Turkey Chili Stuffed Sweet Potatoes Recipe:
 
Ingredients:
 
sweet potatoes 4 small
olive oil (divided) 2 tbsp
garlic (minced) 2 clove
carrots (shredded) 1/4 cup
celery (small diced) 2 stalks
yellow onion (small diced) 1 small
red bell pepper (diced) 1 small
chili powder 1 tsp
onion powder 1/2 tsp
dried oregano 1/2 tsp
lentils 1/2 cup
low-sodium or no-added-salt tomato sauce (1 can) 8 oz
low sodium chicken broth 3 cup
ground turkey 1/2 lbs
reduced-fat shredded cheddar 1/3 cup
 

Step-By-Step Instructions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Prick the skins of the potatoes and place on a baking sheet. Bake for 60 minutes or until soft all the way through.

  2. Heat a large pot over medium heat. Add garlic, carrots, celery, onion, bell pepper, spices, and 1 Tbsp of olive oil. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 4–5 minutes.

  3. Add lentils, tomato sauce, and broth. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to low and simmer for 30 minutes until lentils are soft.

  4. When the chili is almost done, heat a skillet over medium heat. Add the remaining olive oil and turkey. Cook, breaking apart with a spoon, until crumbly and browned. Add to the soup for the last 10 minutes.

  5. Carefully slice each sweet potato open and mash the insides. Spoon 1 cup chili over each potato, then top with 2 Tbsp cheese.