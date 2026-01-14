Ingredients
3 cups mesclun mix
½ cup chopped cooked beets
2 tablespoons walnuts, toasted
(toast at 350°F for about 3 minutes, until fragrant)
1 tablespoon creamy goat cheese
Touch of Italy Mista Dressing, for drizzling
Instructions
Toast the Walnuts
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spread walnuts on a small baking sheet and toast for about 3 minutes, just until lightly golden and aromatic. Set aside to cool.
Build the Salad
In a large bowl, add the mesclun mix. Scatter the chopped cooked beets evenly over the greens.
Add Texture & Creaminess
Sprinkle the toasted walnuts over the salad. Crumble or dollop the creamy goat cheese on top.
Dress & Serve
Lightly drizzle with Touch of Italy Mista Dressing just before serving. Toss gently, or leave layered for a more visual presentation
Ingredients
Touch of Italy cannoli shells
Touch of Italy homemade cream
Chopped candied orange zest
Powdered sugar, for dusting
Instructions
Prepare the Filling
In a bowl, gently fold the chopped candied orange zest into the Touch of Italy homemade cream. Mix just until evenly combined, keeping the cream light and fluffy.
Fill the Cannoli
Using a piping bag or spoon, carefully fill each cannoli shell from both ends to ensure an even, full center.
Finish & Garnish
Lightly dust the filled cannoli with powdered sugar just before serving.
Serve Immediately
Serve fresh to maintain the signature crunch of the shells.