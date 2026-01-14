 
SHORT RIB RAGU WITH CAVATAPPI
 
Sear 4 lbs of beef short ribs in olive oil
Add 1 cup chopped onions
Add 1 cup chopped carrots
Add 1 cup of chopped celery
Add 2 4 cloves of crushed garlic and sauté
Add 2 cups of Touch of Italy Montepulciano wine and glaze
Add 2 cans of Touch of Italy tomatoes blended
Add 2 bay leaves
Add 4 sprigs of fresh thyme
Add 1 quart of Touch of Italy Red sauce and braise on low heat for 3.5 hours
Take the meat out and pull it .Mix it back in with the braising liquid and add 1/2 cup of pecorino cheese and simmer for an additional 30 minutes.
 
 
WINTER BEET SALAD WITH CHAMPAGNE HERB DRESSING

Ingredients

  • 3 cups mesclun mix

  • ½ cup chopped cooked beets

  • 2 tablespoons walnuts, toasted
    (toast at 350°F for about 3 minutes, until fragrant)

  • 1 tablespoon creamy goat cheese

  • Touch of Italy Mista Dressing, for drizzling

Instructions

  1. Toast the Walnuts
    Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spread walnuts on a small baking sheet and toast for about 3 minutes, just until lightly golden and aromatic. Set aside to cool.

  2. Build the Salad
    In a large bowl, add the mesclun mix. Scatter the chopped cooked beets evenly over the greens.

  3. Add Texture & Creaminess
    Sprinkle the toasted walnuts over the salad. Crumble or dollop the creamy goat cheese on top.

  4. Dress & Serve
    Lightly drizzle with Touch of Italy Mista Dressing just before serving. Toss gently, or leave layered for a more visual presentation

 
SICILIAN CANNOLI WITH ORANGE ZEST

Ingredients

  • Touch of Italy cannoli shells

  • Touch of Italy homemade cream

  • Chopped candied orange zest

  • Powdered sugar, for dusting

Instructions

  1. Prepare the Filling
    In a bowl, gently fold the chopped candied orange zest into the Touch of Italy homemade cream. Mix just until evenly combined, keeping the cream light and fluffy.

  2. Fill the Cannoli
    Using a piping bag or spoon, carefully fill each cannoli shell from both ends to ensure an even, full center.

  3. Finish & Garnish
    Lightly dust the filled cannoli with powdered sugar just before serving.

  4. Serve Immediately
    Serve fresh to maintain the signature crunch of the shells.