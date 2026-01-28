Homemade Hot Chocolate Recipe:
Ingredients
¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
¼ cup granulated sugar
½ cup bittersweet or semisweet chocolate chips or chopped chocolate bar
¼ teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Place milk, cocoa powder and sugar in a small saucepan.
- Heat over medium/medium-low heat, whisking frequently, until warm (but not boiling).
- Add chocolate chips and whisk constantly until the chocolate chips melt and distribute evenly into the milk.
- Whisk in vanilla extract and a pinch of salt (if desired)
- Serve immediately.