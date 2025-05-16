chickenkebabs.PNG
Easy Kona Pineapple Chicken Kebabs Recipe:
 Ingredients

1 canpineapple juice (6 ounces)

2 tbsp.vegetable oil

1lime, zested and juiced

1 tbsp.sugar

1 inch piecefresh ginger, grated

1/2 tsp.red pepper flakes

1/2fresh pineapple, cut into 16 chunks

1 largered bell pepper, seeded and cut into 16 (1-inch) chunks

4metal skewers or 8 (12-inch) wooden skewers soaked in water for 30 minutes

Marinate

Cut chicken breasts into 16 bite-sized chunks. In a bowl, whisk together the pineapple juice, vegetable oil, lime juice and zest, sugar, grated ginger and red pepper flakes until sugar dissolves. Add the chicken chunks, cover and marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

Thread
 
Thread alternating pieces of chicken, pineapple and red bell pepper onto skewers. Discard remaining marinade.
 
Grill
 
Heat your lightly greased grill or grill pan to medium high heat. Grill the kebabs for 10 to 12 minutes, turning every 3 to 4 minutes. Chicken is done when it feels firm to the touch and a meat thermometer inserted in the center reaches 170°F.
 
Serve
Remove kebabs from the grill, let rest for 2 to 3 minutes, serve and enjoy!