1 canpineapple juice (6 ounces)
2 tbsp.vegetable oil
1lime, zested and juiced
1 tbsp.sugar
1 inch piecefresh ginger, grated
1/2 tsp.red pepper flakes
1/2fresh pineapple, cut into 16 chunks
1 largered bell pepper, seeded and cut into 16 (1-inch) chunks
4metal skewers or 8 (12-inch) wooden skewers soaked in water for 30 minutes
Marinate
Cut chicken breasts into 16 bite-sized chunks. In a bowl, whisk together the pineapple juice, vegetable oil, lime juice and zest, sugar, grated ginger and red pepper flakes until sugar dissolves. Add the chicken chunks, cover and marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.