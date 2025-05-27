Blue Catfish Sandwich Recipe:
Makes 2 Sandwiches
1 Pound Blue Catfish, cut into bite sized pieces.
2 Large peppers, cut into strips (Bell or Poblano)
1 Large Red Onion, sliced
3 cloves Garlic, smashed
2 TBS Olive Oil
Salt and Pepper, to taste
2 6inch Sandwich rolls
For the Spread:
2 TBS Mayonnaise
1 tsp Old Bay Seasoning
1 TBS Hot Sauce
1. Pre-heat oven to 400, and spray sheet pan with non-stick spray. 2. Put the fish, onion, peppers and garlic onto the pan. Drizzle with olive and season generously with salt and pepper. Toss together. 3. Once everything is coated, spread evenly on to the pan and bake at 400 for 15-20 minutes until the vegetables are roasted and tender. 4. Combine the mayonnaise, hot sauce and Oldbay in a small bowl. Spread evenly inside the sandwich rolls. 5. Spoon the catfish and vegetable mixture into the sandwich rolls.