Korean BBQ Tuna Bowl Recipe:
6-8oz piece of fresh Ahi tuna
8oz rice noodles
1 carrot
1 yellow squash
1 Broccolini
2-3 spears of asparagus
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup soy sauce
2Tbsp sesame oi
1/4 cup rice vinegar
1/4 cup water
Korean BBQ sauce (store bought)
Cut the vegetables down to bite sized pieces then steam for two minutes and place in ice water to stop cooking. Drain the vegetables and set aside. Combine the soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, rice vinegar and waters and mix thoroughly. Soak the rice noodles in hot water for at least 8 minutes. Put one pan on high heat and another over medium high heat. Sear the tuna over high heat for about 3 minutes on each side leaving it medium rare. Meanwhile, in the other pan sauté the vegetables to heat them through. Add the rice noodles and about half of the soy broth. When everything is hot place in a bowl and top with the tuna. Drizzle Korean BBQ sauce over everything and garnish with sesame seeds.