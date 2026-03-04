Steve-O's Sloppiest Joes Recipe
1 pound ground beef browned and drained (Or use turkey for a healthier option)
1 can of Manwich sloppy Joe mix
5 sliced sweet peppers (Multi-color)
1 regular onion
Butter
Brioche Buns
Hot Sauce (Optional)
Instructions:
Brown the ground beef and drain the fat. Add in 1 can of Manwich and simmer.
Slice Peppers and onions to the size you like and cook them in butter or cooking spray to desired tenderness. Then add to the
Beef and Manwich mixture and continue to simmer.
In a different pan, melt butter and place tops and bottoms of the buns until golden brown. Remove buns and place a slice of American cheese on the bottom.
The add a couple of heaping spoonfuls of the sloppy Joe onto the bottom bun.
Add hot sauce if you like.
AND LET COOL!!!!!!
Cheers!