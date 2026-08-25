Forecast Updated on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 78-84. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 60-65 (Around 70 beach). Winds: NW-NE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 82-87 (75-80 Beach). Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers arriving by the morning hours. Lows: 68-75. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of scattered showers on and off throughout the day. Highs: 78-84. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Party to mostly sunny with some scattered showers and storms possible. Highs: 82-88. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
A very comfortable day ahead of us after the amazing weather we have out the door this morning. Temperatures in some of our coolest locations have fallen into the 50s overnight. High pressure locks control of the forecast as it remains sunny and pleasant today with highs in the 70s and 80s. The humidity will be struggling to stay down overnight as the wind starts to turn off the Atlantic as the high slides off the coast moving into Wednesday.
The temperatures jump on Wednesday with highs climbing up into the 80s with more of the typical summer feel to the air. The warm front will start to sneak across the region into Wednesday night and allow for a moisture feed to set up over the top of us and keep things unsettled with scattered showers on and off throughout the day on Thursday. It will not be a total washout, but it also doesn’t look like the greatest day at the moment with plenty of clouds around for most of the day.
A cold front will push across Delmarva on Friday with the chance of more scattered showers and storms. The weekend forecast, as of right now, doesn’t look too bad with a bit more humidity in the air as highs climb up into the 80s…maybe a few of us to near 90 degrees by Sunday. I am keeping things dry over the weekend, but storm chances return to the cards into the middle of next week as things remain hot and humid with highs in the 90s.