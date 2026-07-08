Forecast Updated on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 78-84 (70-74 Beach). Winds: NE-E 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 65-72. Winds: E-S 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers and storms in the late afternoon hours. Highs: 84-90 (75-82 Beach). Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Shower or storm possible early in the evening. Otherwise, it will turn partly cloudy by morning. Lows: 70-75. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Highs: 88-94 (80-90 Beach). Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible the first half of the day. We should see slow clearing into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 83-88 (75-82 Beach). Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
The boundary that has kept us unsettled for the last few days has steadily been dropping south last night and is now clear of Delmarva. This will allow for things to settle down on Delmarva for at least a day. It will actually allow for the humidity to drop a little bit and leads to a cooler afternoon. Temperatures today will be in the 80s inland, but at the beach with this wind in off the Atlantic will keep temperatures there in the 70s this afternoon. Overnight tonight, the boundary will start to move back north and will clear us into Thursday morning.
We see the temperatures climb again to end the week as the wind turns back from the south and southwest with highs climbing up into the 80s and 90s on Thursday and Friday. Watching another front will bring with it chances for some scattered showers and storms by Thursday and a better chance of storms on Friday. There is still a debate on the idea if the front will clear us on Saturday, so I have introduced lingering showers and storms possible to start the day on Saturday before we should see clearing by Saturday evening and Saturday night. This will help setting up for a good end to the weekend with cooler conditions into early next week.
We see a drop of humidity into early next week before the temperatures and humidity will start to climb with temperatures into the 90s again by the middle of next week. Along with the heat and humidity…the chance of showers and storms climb back up on Wednesday and Thursday.