DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 60s.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. More humid. Light winds from the south. Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Becoming cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 85°F. Normal low: 65°F.
High pressure has brought another pleasant day for Tuesday on Delmarva.
The pleasant conditions will continue into a mostly clear Tuesday night with temperatures falling to the low to mid 60s.
Then as a frontal system approaches on Wednesday, winds will start to shift to a more southerly direction. This will increase both temperatures and humidity; highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with increasing clouds.
The frontal boundary will linger over the region for a few days. This will mean scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially Thursday afternoon and evening.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into Friday, with the activity again reaching a peak in the afternoon and evening.
The front will start to depart on Saturday, although there could still be a few pop-up showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Then high pressure builds in again, making for a pleasant Sunday.
Mostly sunny skies and temperatures on the seasonable to seasonably warm side will take us into the next work week.
Temperatures during this period will be mainly seasonable, in the mid 80s.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be near normal, and precipitation near normal for Sep 1- Sep 7.
In the Tropics: An area of low pressure in the central Atlantic has a medium, 40 percent chance of development in the next two days. It is not a threat to the United States at this time.
A tropical wave off the west coast of Africa has a high, 70 percent chance of development in the next two days. It is not a threat to the United States at this time, but needs to be watched over the next week or so.
The next name on the Atlantic hurricane naming list is "Dolly".
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.