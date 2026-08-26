Forecast Updated on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 82-87 (75-80 Beach). Winds: SE-S 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 68-75. Winds: S-SW 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 82-88 (77-84 Beach). Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
Thursday Night: Showers and storms linger throughout the night. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 68-74. Winds: SW 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Party to mostly sunny with some scattered showers and storms possible. Highs: 82-88. Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 78-85. Winds: NE-E 5-20+ mph.
You will be able to feel the humidity climb throughout the day today as the wind starts to turn back out of the south to southwest. The temperature jumps today with highs climbing up into the mid to upper 80s with more of the typical summer feel to the air. The warm front clears the region tonight and allows for a moisture feed to set up over the top of us and keep things unsettled with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday.
Thursday will be an interesting day with a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures into the 80s and to near 90 degrees and very high humidity values. We could start to see some pop-up storms bubbling by the early afternoon hours, but the main action will be developing on the other side of the bay by tomorrow evening. There could be some big thunderstorms that if they can hold up across the bay that could pack a punch with some strong and gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lightning. Even as the sun sets into tomorrow night, the chance of some showers and storms could still linger into Thursday night before settling down right before dawn on Friday morning.
The slow moving cold front will push across Delmarva on Friday with the chance of more scattered showers and storms. Some of these thunderstorms on Friday should pack a punch with the very warm and humid and still being pushed across Delmarva. The good news is that the front should push to our south heading into Friday evening and Friday night and should lead us to a pretty good weekend forecast.
The weekend forecast, as of right now, doesn’t look too bad. Saturday looks to have a mix of sun and clouds as the cold front will be meandering just to our south down toward Hampton Roads and North Carolina. This will also cause the wind to be off the Atlantic and keep temperatures in check with highs in the 70s and 80s on Saturday. Sunday looks great, but it will be noticeably warmer with temperatures climbing up into the 80s to low 90s as the wind turns more back out of the south and southwest.
It turns even hotter into next week with some hints of the mid 90s possible by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. There are a few models that try to bring a front across the region by Wednesday and Thursday that could spark up more showers and storms. Something to watch into next week…