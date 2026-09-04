Forecast Updated on Friday, September 4, 2026, at 3:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers / storms. Some of these storms could pack a punch. Focus on storm chances across southern Delmarva. Highs: 84-92. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Showers and storms are possible early for some. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy by the morning hours. Highs: 68-75. Winds: SW-NW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with lower humidity values. Highs: 80-86 (75-78 Beach). Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few stray showers around dawn Sunday morning. Lows: 59-70. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Sunday: We start with some extra clouds across the area. It becomes partly to mostly sunny with a nicer afternoon. Highs: 77-82. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Labor Day: Mostly sunny and lovely. Highs: 77-82. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
We will finally start to see things break down today as a stronger cold front will be slowly moving across Delmarva as we head into the long holiday weekend. The front will still be around today and will trigger some more scattered showers and thunderstorms. The front itself will not be the true trigger, but the front will be used as a guide to allow clusters of thunderstorms to roll toward Delmarva and keep things active. Timing at the moment I’m looking at a cluster of storms in the mid to late afternoon hours of Friday. I also think we could say that there is a better chance for showers and storms across central and southern parts of Delmarva this evening. Some of these storms (like the last few days) could pack a punch with strong and gusty winds, heavy rain, and lots of lightning. Temperatures ahead of the front should climb into the 80s and 90s with heat index values near 100.
The front will clear us for the most part by Saturday morning and we will see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 80s by the afternoon. We will need to pay attention to Saturday night into Sunday morning as there looks to be a bit of a convergence with another boundary and a weak low developing on the front that will be south of us. It could pull the low closer to us and in that case we could see a few showers across the area as we wake up on Sunday. The boundary is a re-enforcing shot of cooler air that will settle in for Sunday afternoon and evening with a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s for highs. Labor Day Monday is the pick of the weekend with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s for highs…a little touch of fall in the air.
The ridge of high pressure holds for a few days as things start to turn hotter and more humid by Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 80s and low 90s. Another strong cold front hammers us with showers and storms for late day Thursday before another massive ridge of high pressure brings another fall preview sale for the following weekend.