DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 82°. Low around 64° Wednesday night.
Thursday: Mostly sunny after some morning clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Low near 69° Thursday night.
Friday: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. A chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 91°. Chance of rain 30% during the day, increasing Friday night.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, hot, and humid with showers and thunderstorms likely, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 70%.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Monday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday: Sunny and warmer. Highs near 91°.
Normal high: 86°F. Normal low: 65°F.
After a mild and less humid day Wednesday, a more typical summertime pattern will develop across Delmarva through the end of the week. High pressure will provide mostly sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures climbing from the lower 80s into the mid 80s.
Heat and humidity increase Friday as highs rise into the lower 90s. A few disturbances moving through the region will bring the return of afternoon and evening thunderstorm chances Friday, with the potential for more widespread showers and thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday.
Saturday looks to be the most unsettled day of the period, with hot and humid conditions continuing and scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and evening.
Conditions improve Sunday as drier air begins to move in, leading to mostly sunny skies and seasonably warm temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Dry weather continues into early next week with abundant sunshine. Highs will generally be in the upper 80s Monday before warming back to around 90 degrees by Tuesday.
Looking farther ahead, temperatures are expected to average above normal, with precipitation also favored to be above normal from June 30 through July 6.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.