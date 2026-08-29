Good morning Delmarva! We’re starting the day with some patchy fog across the area, so if you’re heading out early, give yourself a little extra time and use some caution, especially on those lower-lying and rural roads. Visibility will improve quickly after sunrise. Once the fog lifts, we’ll see partly sunny skies through the day. It will be a noticeably more comfortable day compared with the heat that’s coming later in the week, with temperatures climbing into the lower to middle 80s this afternoon. Winds out of the NE around 5 to 10 mph will help keep things from getting too hot. While an isolated shower cannot be completely ruled out, the overall forecast is looking dry for most of Delmarva, making this a pretty good day for outdoor activities. Tonight, we’ll have partly cloudy skies, with temps falling back through the 70s and eventually into the mid 60s by Sunday morning. Winds will become light and variable. Looking ahead, Sunday brings plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures, with highs in the upper 80s. Then the heat begins to build. We’ll be near 90 degrees Monday, with low 90s becoming the story Tuesday through Thursday. Humidity will also increase during that stretch. By Friday, we’ll have a 30 percent chance of showers, along with a modest cooldown into the upper 80s.
Mgrewe
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