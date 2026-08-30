Tonight, we'll see partly cloudy skies with a muggy feel. Temps will settle back into the lower 70s, with a light south wind. We start the work week with sunshine, a few clouds, and temperatures reaching the upper 80s. There is a small chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm, mainly during the mid-to-late afternoon hours. Tuesday and Wednesday get hotter. We’ll be talking about highs in the lower 90s, with plenty of sunshine and continued humidity. Thursday stays hot, with another afternoon opportunity for a shower or thunderstorm. By Friday, temperatures begin to come down a bit, with scattered afternoon showers or thunderstorms possible.
Forecast August 30th, 2026
- Michael Dane
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- Updated
Michael Dane
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