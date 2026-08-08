Tonight, we’ll have a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the evening and early overnight hours. Skies will become partly cloudy, with lows around 76.
Sunday looks mainly sunny and hot, with another high near 92 degrees. It will be a little less humid than Saturday, but still plenty warm for outdoor activities. Sunday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 75.
Monday keeps the heat going. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 92. Monday night will be mostly clear, with temperatures only dropping into the mid-70s.
By Tuesday, we start to see a few more clouds and a better chance for some rain. It will still be hot, with a high around 92 degrees, but there’s a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 PM. The chance for rain increases Tuesday night to around 40 percent, with mostly cloudy skies and a low near 74.
Wednesday brings a slight break from the heat. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with a high around 88 degrees. There is still a 40 percent chance of showers Wednesday night, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures falling into the lower 70s.
Thursday stays seasonably warm and mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Thursday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
And by Friday, we’ll continue with mostly sunny skies and a high around 86 degrees, although there will be a 30 percent chance of showers.