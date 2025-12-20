Mostly clear and cold conditions to start your Saturday morning with most of Delmarva
waking up in the upper 20s, lower 30s. For today, sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s,
winds out of the SW 5mph. Winter arrives this evening with Winds out of SW 5-10 mph tonight,
keeping temps milder in the mid 30s for a majority of the peninsula. Sunday sunshine returns,
with a high near 51. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds
could gust as high as 25 mph. Dry cold front slides through Sunday night and temperatures dip again
into Monday, with daytime highs only reaching upper 30s. Clouds increase Monday evening, so do
the chances of showers before morning. Showers early Tuesday morning, should move out by noon.
Highs near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wednesday sunshine returns and temps hover
the 50 degree mark for a 2nd day in a row. Mostly cloudy ride for Santa, with temps hovering the
freezing mark. Christmas Day will be partly sunny, with a high near 55. Friday clouds move in
and temps climb into the lower 60s.