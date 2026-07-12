Sunday Funday is here with mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of a brief shower or thunderstorm around midday, mainly to our south between noon and 1 p.m. The chance of showers is only about 20 percent, so don't cancel your outdoor plans, but you may want to keep an eye on the sky around lunchtime. Temps top out today in the lower 80s, with a light east wind at 5 to 10 mph, making it a fairly comfortable July afternoon. Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with a low around 68 degrees as winds become light and calm. Looking ahead, Monday brings partly sunny skies and another pleasant day with highs in the lower 80s. Sunshine returns in full force Tuesday with a high near 87. Then the heat builds through the middle of the week, with highs climbing into the lower 90s Wednesday and reaching the mid-90s by Thursday under mostly sunny skies. We'll stay mainly dry through the rest of the week, with plenty of sunshine and afternoon temperatures holding around 90 degrees into next weekend.
Mgrewe
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