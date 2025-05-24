Below average temperatures to begin your Memorial Day weekend. For today, cooler with plenty of sunshine as a high pressure moves
over Delmarva, temps near 70 degrees. Winds out of the west 10-15 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph. For tonight, mostly clear skies and
lows right around 50 degrees. Winds light out of the 3-5mph. Sunday waking up to sunny skies and highs near 71. Winds out of the west
5-10mph, gusting as high as 20 mph. Sunday evening slight chance of showers after 2am, otherwise mostly cloudy skies, and lows in the mid 50's.
Memorial Day, chance of showers in the morning move out by noon leaving mostly sunny skies and highs near 72. Monday night clouds move in
as a low pressure approaches from the SW, lows 51 degrees. Tuesday skies clouds move out early leaving sunny skies and highs near 71.
Tuesday evening showers mainly after midnight, mostly cloudy skies, and lows around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday showers remain in the forecast with mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday evening showers continue with lows 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Thursday showers early, give way to partly
sunny skies, with a high near 77. Thursday evening chance of showers late, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday potential cold front approaches, partly sunny highs near 80 degrees.