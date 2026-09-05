For the start of your Labor Day weekend, looking at temps in 60s to around 70 degrees, with some clouds early. Clouds will give way to increasing amounts of sunshine as we go through the morning. Winds will be light from the north at around 5 to 10 mph. This afternoon temps climb to lower 80s with noticeably lower humidity than earlier in the week, making for a much more comfortable feel outdoors. Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy and temps will fall quickly after sunset, with overnight lows dropping into the lower to middle 60s inland. For your Sunday Funday, looking at mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 70s. A northeast breeze will pick up near the coast bringing the chance for a stray shower later in the day. Sunday night a 30% chance of a stray shower, otherwise temps hover the 60 degree mark. Labor Day arrives with mostly sunny skies, comfortable temps in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, and a quiet evening with clear skies and overnight lows near 60 degrees The warm-up returns next week. Tuesday stays mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s. Wednesday turns warmer, with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s, and the chance of an afternoon shower. Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the week, with highs approaching the upper 80s. A chance of showers returns overnight with partly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 60s. For Friday, mostly sunny skies and temps back into the lower 80s.
Mgrewe
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