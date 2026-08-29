Rest Of Tonight
N winds 5 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.
Sat
NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: NE 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
Sat Night
E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: NE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
Sun
SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.
Sun Night
S winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.
Mon
W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and NE 1 foot at 5 seconds.
Mon Night
S winds 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Tue
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
Tue Night
S winds 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Wed
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
Wed Night
S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.