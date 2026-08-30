Today
SE winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: NE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
Tonight
SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and NE 1 foot at 6 seconds.
Mon
SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 7 seconds.
Mon Night
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.
Tue
SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.
Tue Night
SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.
Wed
NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
Wed Night
SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Thu
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
Thu Night
SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.