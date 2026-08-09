Today
SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft, subsiding to 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.
Tonight
SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.
Mon
SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds.
Mon Night
SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds.
Tue
NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
Tue Night
W winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the evening. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
Wed
W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
Wed Night
SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.
Thu
SW winds 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
Thu Night
SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.