Today
E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: SE 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms early this morning, then a slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning.
Tonight
E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: SE 4 ft at 6 seconds.
Mon
E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds.
Mon Night
E winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds.
Tue
NE winds 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
Tue Night
SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
Wed
SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Wed Night
SW winds 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Thu
N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
Thu Night
S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.