Small Craft Advisory in effect from July 18, 12:00 PM EDT until July 19, 12:00 AM EDT
Through 7 AmS winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: SE 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. Patchy smoke. Vsby 2 to 3 nm.
TodayS winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas around 2 ft, building to 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft in the afternoon. wave detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds, becoming S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
TonightSW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft. Wave detail: SE 5 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
SunW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.
Sun NightNE winds 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds.
MonE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds.
Mon NightSE winds 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TueS winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Tue NightSW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft, building to 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 10 ft after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms.
WedSW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
Wed NightSW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.