Through 7 AmSW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms.
TodayW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.
TonightNE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds.
MonE winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 3 seconds.
Mon NightSE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
TueS winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: SE 4 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
Tue NightSW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 10 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers.
WedSW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 10 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms.
Wed NightSW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 10 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
ThuN winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
Thu NightNE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.