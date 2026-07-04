Sat
W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late in the morning, then becoming S with gusts up to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
Sat Night
SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the evening. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.
Sun
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
Sun Night
SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.
Mon
SE winds 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Mon Night
S winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
Tue
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
Tue Night
SE winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.