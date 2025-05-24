Today
W winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: W 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 3 ft at 9 seconds.
Tonight
NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: NW 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.
Sun
NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.
Sun Night
W winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: SW 1 foot at 3 seconds and N 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
Mon
NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the morning. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.
Mon Night
SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Tue
E winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
Tue Night
E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
Wed
E winds 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Showers likely.
Wed Night
E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Showers likely.