Marine Forecast
Skies will clear tonight with drier air returning to the area behind a cold front. Look for mainly clear skies and pleasant temps. from Tuesday through Wednesday night. Winds will increase some Tuesday then decrease on Wednesday. Visibility will be excellent both days on all area waters.
Atlantic:
Tuesday: NW 10-15 knots. Seas: 3-4 ft.
Wednesday: N 5-10 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Tuesday: NW 10-15 knots. Seas: 2-3t.
Wednesday: N 5-10 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Tuesday: NW 10-15 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Wednesday: N 5-10 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.