DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 88°F. Normal low: 68°F.
Unsettled weather is in the forecast yet again for another evening on Delmarva.
As an upper disturbance crosses the region, we'll see chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday evening. These storms are not likely to be as widespread or as strong as they were Thursday evening since the winds on Friday are mainly from the west. As the winds come off the front range of the Appalachians, they warm up as they descend to the coastal plain, reducing instability. However, any storms that do make it to Delmarva, or develop over Delmarva could still be strong, with damaging winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. There is a Level 1 "Marginal" threat for severe weather Friday evening.
On Saturday, a cold front will slowly sink to the south, crossing Delmarva in the process. This will again introduce chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms with damaging winds, lightning, and downpours. The day won't be a washout, but keep your eyes to the sky and be ready to get indoors if a storm threatens your area.
High pressure will build in from the north on Sunday, and will stick around for a while. Sunday will be the better day to be outside with mostly sunny skies (although you will encounter more clouds to the south - getting closer to that front), and comfortable afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.
Next week is shaping up to be mostly sunny and dry. Temperatures will be on the rise, though. Highs Monday in the low to mid 80s will climb to the mid 90s by Wednesday afternoon.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation near normal for Jul 17 - Jul 23.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.