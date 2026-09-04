DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some strong, ending after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Chance of a shower in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Sunday: Chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs around 80°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Labor Day: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs near 90°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 83°F. Normal low: 64°F.
We have yet another threat for severe thunderstorms Friday evening as a cold front crosses Delmarva, this time with the greatest threat over the Lower Eastern Shore and Accomack County, which are under a Level 2 "Slight" threat for thunderstorms. Thunderstorms are still possible over the Midshore and Delaware, but the threat is a little lower.
Damaging winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning are the main threats with any thunderstorms Friday evening. The storms will then taper off after midnight.
Conditions will improve during the long holiday weekend, however latest guidance is suggesting a secondary cold front might get hung up over our area.
That will mean Saturday and Sunday will both be partly to mostly sunny. But now we're adding some low-end shower chances; it looks like we could see some pop-up showers on Saturday afternoon, and some showers and thunderstorms popping up Sunday morning. None of this will be as widespread or severe as we've been seeing this past week, and effects on outdoor activities should be minimal, but keep your eyes to the sky, just in case.
Otherwise, Labor Day is looking outstanding, with mainly sunny skies, cool afternoon highs in the upper 70s, and low humidity.
Quiet weather is expected into the middle of next week, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s, possibly the upper 50s, a sign of much lower and more comfortable humidity.
Hotter temperatures and thunderstorm chances could return with a cold front sometime around next Thursday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation near normal for Sep 11 - Sep 17.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.