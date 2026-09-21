Forecast Updated on Monday, September 21, 2026, at 4:30am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few spotty showers / storms. It will become breezy to windy. Highs: 73-79 (70-75 beach). Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with the chance of some scattered showers. Windy. Lows: 62-70. Winds: NE 10-30+ mph.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and becomes a steady rain by the evening hours. Windy. Highs: 65-72. Winds: NE 15-35+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain. Windy. Lows: 58-66. Winds: NE 20-40+ mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain, some of this rain will be heavy at times. Windy. Highs: 62-67. Winds: NE 20-45+ mph.
Thursday: Lingering rain showers early in the day. Slow clearing to a partly to mostly cloudy afternoon. Windy. Highs: 60-65. Winds: NE 25-45+ mph.
An unsettled weather pattern will establish this week with some very heavy rain at times with very windy conditions that will lead to coastal flooding and beach erosion over several high tide cycles. Let us start with today as we will see the clouds on the increase all day long with temperatures in the 70s to near 80 degrees. We could start to see a few showers here or there today, but most of us will be dry. So, if you need to do something outside…today will be the day to get outside and do it. The wind will be picking up throughout the day and we could start to see some gusts over 25-30+ mph by this evening and into tonight.
The coastal low will start to establish itself off our coastline on Tuesday as it develops to our south off the coast of the Carolina’s. With the low developing to our south and the strong ridge of high pressure to our north, we will see the wind become stronger and stronger over the coming days. We will see wind gusts on Tuesday approaching 35-40 mph at the beach and on the Delaware bay. The chance of some rain showers will start to go up, but the steadier and heavy rain will arrive Tuesday night and Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 60s for highs on Tuesday.
The worst of the rain will be on Wednesday where we could see buckets of rain falling throughout the course of the day with very strong and gusty winds. We could see some wind gusts over 45+ mph…approaching 55+ mph at the beach. It will be a very gray and raw day with temperatures in the 60s. The rain will continue into early on Thursday before it will taper off for a little while on Thursday into early on Friday.
The low departs off the coast enough to pull the rain off the coast, but we could see a few bands of showers pinwheel back toward us from time to time. The bigger story will be the wind continuing to batter the coastline with some gusts to 40+ mph possible even into the weekend. With this constant wind off the Atlantic, we will be dealing with tide after tide of coastal flooding threats along with beach erosion at our beach communities. The other issue with all of this is the fact that we will be approaching the king tides with the full moon over the weekend. This will make the coastal flooding and beach erosion threat a bigger issue at times. This is something we will need to pay attention to the next few days.
There are some hints that we may have to deal with this low even into early next week before finally it will start to break down and possibly start to dry things out for Wednesday and Thursday of next week.