Forecast Updated on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 3:30am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly cloudy with the chance of a few showers possible in the morning hours. The chance of a few more showers and even a few storms in the evening hours. Breezy. High: 64-69. Winds: S 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a lingering shower overnight. Windy. Lows: 42-47. Winds: SW-NW 15-30+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower to two are possible and some drizzle. Windy. Highs: 47-52. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy and windy. Lows: 31-40. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 45-50. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 45-52. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
An area of low pressure has developed to our west and runs along the spine of the mountains with the chance of some showers for today into tonight and could linger into Friday bringing with it some shower chances. We will not have the moisture feed like we had with the system last week, but there will be some rain showers from time to time. Our first chance of showers will be with the arrival of a warm front in the morning hours. There will not be a lot of rain showers, but enough to wet the roads and need to have a rain jacket with us just in case. The cold front arrives by the evening hours (around sunset) and will bring a few more showers and even the chance of a thunderstorm or two. These storms will not have much juice, but enough to maybe produce a little lightning and thunder with a stronger wind gust. The wind flips as the front clears tonight and will really start to ramp up into Friday.
With the low sitting to our north, the wind will be whipping on Friday with wind gusts at times to 30+ mph and temperatures stuck in the 40s and 50s for high temperatures. There will still be lingering clouds across the area and a bit of drizzle or a light shower is not out of the question. Most of the area will be just gray on Friday. As the storm departs Friday night into early Saturday morning and even colder air wraps in behind the system…it would not shock me if we saw a few flurries across northern and western parts of the area early Saturday morning.
Saturday will still have some lingering moisture and keeping a mix of clouds and sun in the forecast. The second half of the weekend looks better with plenty of sunshine but very cold air settles into the area. Highs on Saturday and Sunday get stuck in the 40s and the wind that will be kicking makes it feel colder. Next week will start on the colder side as I am expecting to see morning temperatures in the 20s for a few days. A massive ridge of high pressure takes control of the forecast next week keeping us dry and sunny and warmer by later in the week with highs back into the 60s by Thursday and Friday.