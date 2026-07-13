Forecast Updated on Monday, July 13, 2026, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny and an absolute treat with lower humidity values. Highs: 80-86 (70-75 Beach). Winds: NE-E 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 58-70. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 88-93 (Beaches: 80-88). Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: 68-74. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very hot and humid. Highs: 93-98 (Beaches: 84-91). Heat Index Values: 100-107. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a stray shower or storms. Very hot and humid. Highs: 95-102 (Beaches: 86-93). Heat Index Values: 105-112. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
The start of the work week is going to be a treat across Delmarva with temperatures on the comfortable side as high will reach the mid 80s inland with temperatures at the beach only reaching the 70s this afternoon with lots of sunshine and low humidity values. Overnight into early Tuesday morning we will see temperatures again dip into the 60s for most locations with some of our coolest communities trying to get into the 50s again (beach town temperatures in the morning not valid).
Tuesday is just as nice with the amount of sunshine, but starting to turn hotter with temperatures climbing quickly into the 80s and 90s as the humidity starts to go up late Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. This will lead into another stretch of some very hot weather with highs Wednesday and Thursday into the upper 90s and even some low 100s with heat index values climbing into the 100s.
There are some hints of maybe a chance of a couple showers and storms on Thursday with how hot things are looking to get in the afternoon hours. I think we run a better chance for scattered showers and storms on Saturday as a pretty good cold front arrives on Delmarva. The front looks to linger across the region on Sunday and may keep things unsettled with some rain chances around the region.
The humidity will drop behind the front on Sunday night and lead to some cooler air arriving for early next week with highs in the 80s.