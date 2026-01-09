Forecast Updated on Friday, January 9, 2026, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers arriving by the evening hours. Highs: 62-67. Winds: SW 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with on and off showers that turn into a steady rain and turning windy. Lows: 50-58. Winds: SE-E 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain and even a few thunderstorms into the evening hours. Windy. Highs: 64-72. Winds: NE-SE 15-30+ mph.
Saturday Night: Rain and thunder possible early in the evening…turning into scattered showers overnight with a slow clearing approaching dawn. Windy. Lows: 45-53. Winds: SE-NW 10-20+ mph.
Sunday: A few lingering showers early in the morning. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy, windy, and colder. Daytime temperatures: 50-57, falling in the afternoon. Wind: NW 15-30+ mph.
Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs: 38-44. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
We will start to see the clouds on the increase throughout the morning and lowering as we work our way past the lunch hour ahead of this storm that will start to arrive by sunset and begin to overspread some showers across Delmarva. These showers will continue on and off throughout the night before becoming a more steady rain as we work into Saturday morning. With the wind out of the south and southeast today, temperatures will soar a bit with highs up into the 60s this afternoon and fall into the 50s overnight tonight as the rain starts to pick up.
It will be a very wet day on Saturday across the region with some of this rain moderate to heavy at times and even a few embedded thunderstorms are possible as the front begins to arrive by the evening hours. The steady rain will taper off into the evening, but the scattered showers and thunderstorm chance will linger overnight until the front clears up as we approach dawn. Temperatures will be cooler than expected on Saturday with most in the 50s and low 60s. Closer to the beach, we will be in the 40s all day long as the wind will turn more out of the east and southeast for the duration of the rainy event. On average, we are looking to pick up somewhere in the neighborhood of an inch of rain before it tapers off into Sunday morning.
The front clears by Sunday morning and the wind starts to whip from the northwest as temperatures tumble all day long with daytime temperatures only reaching the 40s and 50s for highs. The cold temperatures return for next week as highs only reach in the 40s to around 50 degrees for highs and morning temperatures back into the 20s and 30s. You know…back to winter temperatures…in the middle of winter. Pattern signals are showing that we need to be watching late next week into next weekend for an interesting forecast…stay tuned.