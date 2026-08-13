DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s.
Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Saturday: Lingering showers around sunrise, then mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain less than 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunder. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 86°F. Normal low: 67°F.
After a few showers Thursday morning, the day has turned out quite nice with summer-like temperatures in the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.
Thursday night will be quiet, with just some clouds mixing in with the stars, though it will be a little muggy with lows only falling to the low 70s.
There has been growing uncertainty in the forecast for Friday, as we're watching what will likely be a decaying cluster of thunderstorms from the northwest, along with a mostly stationary frontal boundary draped near Delmarva that will likely interact with an upper impulse of energy.
For now, I'm going to say that Friday will start out partly cloudy, with a chance for scattered showers and maybe a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The evening likely won't be a washout, though. Severe weather is not likely, but any storms could come with gusty downpours and lightning.
High pressure will build in for the weekend. A few showers could linger into early Saturday morning, but otherwise the day will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 80s.
Sunday continues pretty nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. A passing disturbance will bring rain and thunder chances back to Delmarva late Sunday into Monday. Outdoor plans on Sunday should be fine as it looks like rain chances will mostly hold off until after sunset, though keep your eyes to the sky in the afternoon.
After another round of mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunder on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are looking very nice, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation above normal for Aug 20 - Aug 26.
In the Tropics: Tropical Storm "Cristobal" has become a post-tropical cyclone and is continuing to dissipate. It is not a threat to the United States.
In the tropical Atlantic, a tropical wave about 1000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles has a medium, 60 percent chance of development in the next two days. This chance of development has decreased slightly from yesterday. It is not a threat to Delmarva at this time, but we will need to watch it to see if it will affect the United States in any way.
Another tropical wave near the Cape Verde Islands has a medium, 50 percent chance of development in the next seven days. It is not a threat to Delmarva at this time, but we will need to watch it to see if it will affect the United States in any way.
The next two names on the Atlantic Hurricane Name list are Dolly and Edouard.