DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Becoming mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the low 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Winds from the northwest could gust to 25 mph or more at times. Highs in the low 60s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Milder. Highs in the upper 60s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 63°F. Normal low: 41°F.
Aside from some big swings in temperatures, most of the upcoming week will be quiet in the weather department on Delmarva.
An area of low pressure passed south of Delmarva early Monday, bringing showers to much of the peninsula, with just a few hundredths of an inch of rain over the Midshore and Delaware, about one-third of an inch over the Lower Eastern Shore, and about one-half of an inch on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.
That low is departing out to sea, and high pressure is building in from the west, which will clear out the skies Monday night.
Tuesday is shaping up to be mostly sunny. However, a pressure gradient between the building high and departing low will make for a breezy day. Winds from the northwest could gust to 25 mph or more over land, and over 25 knots over the waters, where Small Craft Advisories are in effect Tuesday.
A warm front will slide up the East Coast on Wednesday. Little to no rain is expected with this front, which will likely only bring some increased cloud cover. More noticeable will be warmer temperatures that will climb into the upper 60s, with a few low 70s not out of the question. A brief period of increased wildfire danger may be issued for northern Delmarva, which did not just much rain Monday morning. Winds will be gusty from the southwest, and dewpoints will fall into the 30s and 40s, making for dry fuels in grasses and brush that have started to become dormant ahead of the winter season.
A dry cold front will bring another swing in temperatures, with temperatures Thursday only rising into the upper 50s, with a northwest breeze.
Next weekend is a bit of a question mark, as a more signficant cold front is expected to arrive that could bring increased chances for scattered showers both Saturday and Sunday.
Longer range guidance is suggesting much colder temperatures sometime early next week that could bring our first hard freeze. Watch this space for updates.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation below normal for November 10 - November 16.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest in the Atlantic Basin.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.