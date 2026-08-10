Forecast Updated on Monday, August 10, 2026, at 4:30am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few evening showers and storms. A couple storms could pack a punch, but the majority of us will be dry again. Highs: 90-96. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: A few showers / storms linger early in the evening. Otherwise, it will become partly cloudy. Lows: 72-77. Winds: SW-W 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few afternoon and evening storms. A couple storms could pack a punch, but the majority of us will be dry. Highs: 88-94. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers and storms. Lows: 70-76. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 85-92. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 86-93. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Starting the week off with your traditional pattern on Delmarva for late August. Each day will bring with it lots of sunshine with temperatures into the 90s with the chance of a few showers and storms. It’s not the biggest chance in the world, but they will exist each day from Monday - Wednesday. Today’s chance of showers and storms will be off a cluster of thunderstorms that will develop out to our west and trying to push into our neck of the woods late in the day. Timing of it looking to be late evening and the first part of the overnight. Here is thing: with the timing of it being around or after sunset, the storms will lose their juice since the daytime heating will end. So, the idea is that these storms should lose most of their energy before they arrive. That isn’t to say that they couldn’t pack a little punch. The biggest concerns today will be heavy rain and lightning, but a storm with strong and gusty winds wouldn’t surprise me. Again, this setup is the worst because we have to say that this chance of storms exists…but, it isn’t a guarantee you will see it this evening.
It isn’t a guarantee that you will see it on Tuesday either. Again, we will be paying attention to thunderstorms that develop out to our west that could bring us the chance of a few showers and storms. At the moment, the timing looks to be a little earlier in the late afternoon and evening hours, but it looks like the majority of the storms will be south and west of the region. Again, can’t rule it out but we can’t guarantee it either.
I think our best chance for some showers and storms arrives on Wednesday with a cold front trying to move across Delmarva. This should arrive later in the afternoon and evening hours and we need to be on the lookout for some strong and gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning with these storms. The front should…and I stress should clear us on Thursday. This isn’t to say that a lingering shower or storm is possible on Thursday, but at the moment…I just have some extra clouds mixing with the sun on Thursday.
The early look at the weekend shows a really nice Saturday with a breathe of fresh air as the humidity drops for a day. The humidity climbs again on Sunday and Monday and will come with the chance of a few showers and storms. This latest form needs to get here to protect us from some possible tropical development in the Atlantic later this week.