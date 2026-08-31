Forecast Updated on Monday, August 31, 2026, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a stray shower / storm. Most folks will be dry. Highs: 85-93. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: A shower or storm is possible in the evening hours. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy by morning and we could wake up to some fog in the area. Lows: 72-77. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers / storms. Not a promise or guarantee you will get rain, but chances are there for storms. Highs: 88-95. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: A few showers / storms possible in the evening hours. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy by morning and we may wake up to a little fog. Lows: 72-78. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers / storms. Not a promise or guarantee you will get rain, but chances are there for storms. Highs: 88-95. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers / storms. Highs: 88-95. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
The humidity came roaring back throughout the day yesterday and we woke up to feeling like a sauna this morning. The juice is there for a hot and humid day as temperatures climb up into the 80s and some low 90s this afternoon. The heat index values will be approaching 100 in some places during the day today and will give you a preview of what we will be expecting to see the next few days. We will be on the outer edge of a massive ridge of high pressure that will settle just to our south and west and will be pulling to the southwest throughout the week. As the ridge slowly nudges away from us, we could see some scattered showers and storms across the region. It will not be a promise that you will see rain or storms every single day this week, I want to put that out there from the start. It will be the hit or miss type of storms for the most part. This is what we are expecting today…a chance of a couple isolated showers and storms. Most folks will be dry this Monday.
I think our chances will start to climb for a few showers and storms starting on Tuesday and will continue the rest of the work and school week. We will be placed directly below the “ring of fire” or the area of greatest instability near the ridge of high pressure. We will see wave after wave of quick moving energy. These pieces of energy will easily trigger scattered showers and storms each day that could pack a punch with strong and gusty winds, very heavy rain, lots of lightning. It will be a day to day examination, but an isolated threat of a tornado will not be able to be ignored. Once we get to Thursday and Friday, our chances for showers and storms should dramatically climb with the arrival of a very strong cold front.
This front will clears early on Saturday and set up for a gorgeous holiday weekend with sunshine and low humidity. In fact, dare I say, we will see our first real touch of fall in the air as temperatures only climb up into the 70s for highs on Sunday and Memorial Day Monday with morning temperatures in the 50s both on Sunday and Monday morning. We will return to our traditional early September warmth heading into the middle of next week.